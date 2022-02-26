Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) while shooting the ball during overtime at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oklahoma

-3.5

130.5 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

  • The Sooners average just 1.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Cowboys give up (67.3).
  • The Cowboys put up an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 65.0 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Sooners have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves puts up 12.1 points and 1.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.2 rebounds, shooting 54.3% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 3.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.1 points.
  • Jalen Hill is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.9), and also posts 9.1 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Umoja Gibson posts 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Elijah Harkless is averaging 10.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Likekele tops the Cowboys in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Avery Anderson III is averaging a team-high 11.8 points per game. And he is contributing 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • Moussa Cisse leads the Cowboys in rebounding (6.0 per game), and averages 7.2 points and 0.3 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
  • Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • Bryce Williams paces the Cowboys in assists (3.4 per game), and averages 9.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

