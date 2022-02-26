How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) while shooting the ball during overtime at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -3.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

The Sooners average just 1.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Cowboys give up (67.3).

The Cowboys put up an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 65.0 the Sooners allow to opponents.

This season, the Sooners have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Cowboys' opponents have knocked down.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves puts up 12.1 points and 1.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.2 rebounds, shooting 54.3% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 3.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Jalen Hill is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.9), and also posts 9.1 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Umoja Gibson posts 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 10.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch