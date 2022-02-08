Oklahoma State travels to TCU on Tuesday night looking to build off a big win against rival Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oklahoma State snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday when it took down Oklahoma 64-55. It was a big win for the Cowboys and got them back to .500 overall at 11-11.

How to Watch Oklahoma State at TCU Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Cowboys have had their struggles in the Big 12, but they hope a win against their rival can get them back on track.

Tuesday night they go for their second straight win as they look to pick up the season sweep of TCU.

The Cowboys beat TCU 57-56 back on Jan. 19 and the Horned Frogs have gone just 3-2 since.

They have now fallen to 4-4 in the Big 12 and are coming off a 75-63 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

That loss came after they had won two straight against LSU and Oklahoma. They have been playing well over the last week, but the loss to Kansas State dropped them back and Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column.

They came up just short against Oklahoma State earlier this year and now they will look to avenge that loss and send the Cowboys home with a defeat.

