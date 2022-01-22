Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Texas vs Oklahoma State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas

-9

125.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

  • The 70.1 points per game the Longhorns average are just 4.6 more points than the Cowboys give up (65.5).
  • The Cowboys' 69.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 55.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • The Longhorns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
  • The Cowboys are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 40.6% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen is tops on his squad in both points (11.7) and rebounds (6.4) per contest, and also averages 2.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Andrew Jones posts 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Carr averages a team-leading 3.3 assists per game. He is also posting 10.8 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tre Mitchell posts 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.
  • Courtney Ramey is averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Likekele tops the Cowboys in rebounding (5.7 per game) and assists (3.4), and puts up 7.2 points. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Avery Anderson III is putting up team highs in points (10.4 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is producing 2.9 rebounds, making 39.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Cowboys get 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Bryce Williams.
  • The Cowboys get 6.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Moussa Cisse.
  • Bryce Thompson gets the Cowboys 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Oklahoma State at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
