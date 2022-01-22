How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas -9 125.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

The 70.1 points per game the Longhorns average are just 4.6 more points than the Cowboys give up (65.5).

The Cowboys' 69.8 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 55.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

The Longhorns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

The Cowboys are shooting 43.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 40.6% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen is tops on his squad in both points (11.7) and rebounds (6.4) per contest, and also averages 2.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andrew Jones posts 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Carr averages a team-leading 3.3 assists per game. He is also posting 10.8 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Mitchell posts 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Courtney Ramey is averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch