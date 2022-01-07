Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Texas Longhorns (12-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Texas

  • The 73.9 points per game the Cowboys record are 21.6 more points than the Longhorns give up (52.3).
  • The Longhorns average 5.0 more points per game (72.1) than the Cowboys allow (67.1).
  • The Cowboys make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
  • The Longhorns have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Cowboys is Isaac Likekele, who grabs 6.1 boards and distributes 3.7 assists per game to go with a 7.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Avery Anderson III is Oklahoma State's leading scorer, tallying 11.9 per game while tacking on 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Anderson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cowboys, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest.
  • Anderson and Moussa Cisse lead Oklahoma State on the defensive end, with Anderson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Cisse in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Texas Players to Watch

  • The Longhorns' leader in scoring and rebounding is Timmy Allen with 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
  • Marcus Carr dishes out more assists than any other Texas player with 3.1 per game. He also averages 10.1 points and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Andrew Jones is the most prolific from distance for the Longhorns, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • Texas' leader in steals is Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dylan Disu with 0.9 per game.

Oklahoma State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Wichita State

L 60-51

Home

12/5/2021

Xavier

L 77-71

Home

12/13/2021

Cleveland State

W 98-93

Home

12/18/2021

Houston

L 72-61

Away

1/4/2022

Kansas

L 74-63

Home

1/8/2022

Texas

-

Home

1/11/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

1/13/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/15/2022

Baylor

-

Away

1/19/2022

TCU

-

Home

1/22/2022

Texas

-

Away

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Stanford

W 60-53

Away

12/22/2021

Alabama State

W 68-48

Home

12/28/2021

Incarnate Word

W 78-33

Home

1/1/2022

West Virginia

W 74-59

Home

1/4/2022

Kansas State

W 70-57

Away

1/8/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

1/11/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/15/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

1/25/2022

TCU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Texas at Oklahoma State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
