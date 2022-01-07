How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Texas Longhorns (12-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Texas
- The 73.9 points per game the Cowboys record are 21.6 more points than the Longhorns give up (52.3).
- The Longhorns average 5.0 more points per game (72.1) than the Cowboys allow (67.1).
- The Cowboys make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- The Longhorns have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Cowboys is Isaac Likekele, who grabs 6.1 boards and distributes 3.7 assists per game to go with a 7.5 PPG scoring average.
- Avery Anderson III is Oklahoma State's leading scorer, tallying 11.9 per game while tacking on 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Anderson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cowboys, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.1 per contest.
- Anderson and Moussa Cisse lead Oklahoma State on the defensive end, with Anderson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Cisse in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns' leader in scoring and rebounding is Timmy Allen with 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Carr dishes out more assists than any other Texas player with 3.1 per game. He also averages 10.1 points and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Jones is the most prolific from distance for the Longhorns, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Texas' leader in steals is Jones with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dylan Disu with 0.9 per game.
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Wichita State
L 60-51
Home
12/5/2021
Xavier
L 77-71
Home
12/13/2021
Cleveland State
W 98-93
Home
12/18/2021
Houston
L 72-61
Away
1/4/2022
Kansas
L 74-63
Home
1/8/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/11/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/13/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/15/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/19/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/22/2022
Texas
-
Away
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Stanford
W 60-53
Away
12/22/2021
Alabama State
W 68-48
Home
12/28/2021
Incarnate Word
W 78-33
Home
1/1/2022
West Virginia
W 74-59
Home
1/4/2022
Kansas State
W 70-57
Away
1/8/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/15/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
1/25/2022
TCU
-
Away