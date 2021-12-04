Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Miroslav Stafl (12) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Miroslav Stafl (12) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) square off against the Xavier Musketeers (6-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Xavier

    Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Xavier

    • The Cowboys put up 14.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Musketeers give up (59.6).
    • The Musketeers score 10.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (61.1).
    • The Cowboys are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 44.7% from the field, eight% higher than the 36.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

    Oklahoma State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cowboys this season is Bryce Thompson, who averages 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and one assist per game.
    • Oklahoma State's leading rebounder is Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Isaac Likekele and his 3.6 assists per game.
    • Keylan Boone makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cowboys, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
    • Avery Anderson III is Oklahoma State's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Moussa Cisse leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Nate Johnson puts up 14.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Musketeers.
    • Colby Jones puts up a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12 points and 3.3 assists per game for Xavier to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Scruggs holds the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 11 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.
    • Johnson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Musketeers with three made threes per game.
    • Dwon Odom (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Xavier while Jack Nunge (two blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Oklahoma State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 80-58

    Home

    11/17/2021

    NC State

    W 74-68

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 96-66

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oral Roberts

    W 78-77

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Wichita State

    L 60-51

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cleveland State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    Xavier Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 88-48

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Iowa State

    L 82-70

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 59-58

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-45

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Xavier at Oklahoma State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    drew-timme-chet-holmgren
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama at Gonzaga

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Missouri
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17283635
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Bucks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15793291
    College Football

    How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245407
    College Football

    How to Watch ACC Championship Game: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy