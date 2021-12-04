Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) square off against the Xavier Musketeers (6-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Xavier
- The Cowboys put up 14.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Musketeers give up (59.6).
- The Musketeers score 10.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Cowboys allow their opponents to score (61.1).
- The Cowboys are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.7% from the field, eight% higher than the 36.7% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cowboys this season is Bryce Thompson, who averages 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and one assist per game.
- Oklahoma State's leading rebounder is Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Isaac Likekele and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Keylan Boone makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cowboys, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Avery Anderson III is Oklahoma State's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Moussa Cisse leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nate Johnson puts up 14.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Musketeers.
- Colby Jones puts up a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12 points and 3.3 assists per game for Xavier to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Scruggs holds the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 11 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.
- Johnson is consistent from three-point range and leads the Musketeers with three made threes per game.
- Dwon Odom (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Xavier while Jack Nunge (two blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 80-58
Home
11/17/2021
NC State
W 74-68
Home
11/22/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 96-66
Home
11/26/2021
Oral Roberts
W 78-77
Away
12/1/2021
Wichita State
L 60-51
Home
12/5/2021
Xavier
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cleveland State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/21/2021
USC
-
Away
1/1/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/4/2022
Kansas
-
Home
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Ohio State
W 71-65
Home
11/21/2021
Norfolk State
W 88-48
Home
11/24/2021
Iowa State
L 82-70
Away
11/26/2021
Virginia Tech
W 59-58
Away
12/1/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-45
Home
12/5/2021
Oklahoma State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ball State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
12/15/2021
Morehead State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
12/21/2021
Villanova
-
Away
