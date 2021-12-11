Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

The Sooners record 74.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 67.2 the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks' 83.3 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 60.9 the Sooners give up.

This season, the Sooners have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.

The Razorbacks' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

The Sooners leader in points and rebounds is Tanner Groves, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 6.2 boards per game.

Jordan Goldwire leads Oklahoma in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 9.4 points per contest.

The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Elijah Harkless and Jalen Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Harkless leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Jaylin Williams has racked up 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Razorbacks leaderboards in those stat categories.

Arkansas' JD Notae averages 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Notae averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.

Notae (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Arkansas while Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Utah State L 73-70 Home 11/24/2021 Houston Baptist W 57-40 Home 11/27/2021 UCF W 65-62 Away 12/1/2021 Florida W 74-67 Home 12/7/2021 Butler L 66-62 Home 12/11/2021 Arkansas - Home 12/19/2021 UT Arlington - Home 12/22/2021 Alcorn State - Home 1/1/2022 Kansas State - Home 1/4/2022 Baylor - Away 1/8/2022 Iowa State - Home

Arkansas Schedule