    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

    • The Sooners record 74.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 67.2 the Razorbacks give up.
    • The Razorbacks' 83.3 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 60.9 the Sooners give up.
    • This season, the Sooners have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Razorbacks' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • The Sooners leader in points and rebounds is Tanner Groves, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 6.2 boards per game.
    • Jordan Goldwire leads Oklahoma in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 9.4 points per contest.
    • The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Elijah Harkless and Jalen Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Harkless leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • Jaylin Williams has racked up 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Razorbacks leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Arkansas' JD Notae averages 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Notae averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.
    • Notae (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Arkansas while Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Utah State

    L 73-70

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 57-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    W 65-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    W 74-67

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    L 66-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 76-60

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    W 93-78

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    W 86-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Arkansas at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
