How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas
- The Sooners record 74.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 67.2 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks' 83.3 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 60.9 the Sooners give up.
- This season, the Sooners have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Razorbacks' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Sooners have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The Sooners leader in points and rebounds is Tanner Groves, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 6.2 boards per game.
- Jordan Goldwire leads Oklahoma in assists, averaging 4.2 per game while also scoring 9.4 points per contest.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Elijah Harkless and Jalen Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Harkless leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Jaylin Williams has racked up 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Razorbacks leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Arkansas' JD Notae averages 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Notae averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.
- Notae (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Arkansas while Williams (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Utah State
L 73-70
Home
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
W 57-40
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
W 65-62
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
W 74-67
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
L 66-62
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Cincinnati
W 73-67
Home
11/28/2021
Pennsylvania
W 76-60
Home
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
W 97-60
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
W 93-78
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
W 86-66
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away