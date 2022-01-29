How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1) hope to continue a 16-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -9.5 136 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Oklahoma

The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners give up.

The Sooners put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.

The Sooners' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler posts a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Jabari Smith posts a team-best 15.2 points per game. He is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wendell Green Jr. is tops on the Tigers at 5.0 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 12.7 points.

K.D. Johnson averages 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylin Williams is averaging 6.6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch