How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1) hope to continue a 16-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Auburn Arena.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-9.5
136 points
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Oklahoma
- The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners give up.
- The Sooners put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.
- The Sooners' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler posts a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.
- Jabari Smith posts a team-best 15.2 points per game. He is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Wendell Green Jr. is tops on the Tigers at 5.0 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 12.7 points.
- K.D. Johnson averages 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jaylin Williams is averaging 6.6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves is the Sooners' top scorer (12.6 points per game), and he produces 1.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Jalen Hill is putting up a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.4 points and 1.7 assists, making 63.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Sooners get 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Umoja Gibson.
- Elijah Harkless gets the Sooners 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire is posting a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 46.0% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Oklahoma at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)