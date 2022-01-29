Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1) hope to continue a 16-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (13-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Auburn vs Oklahoma Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-9.5

136 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Oklahoma

  • The Tigers put up 79.4 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners give up.
  • The Sooners put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Sooners' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler posts a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.9 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor.
  • Jabari Smith posts a team-best 15.2 points per game. He is also averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Wendell Green Jr. is tops on the Tigers at 5.0 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 12.7 points.
  • K.D. Johnson averages 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jaylin Williams is averaging 6.6 points, 0.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves is the Sooners' top scorer (12.6 points per game), and he produces 1.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
  • Jalen Hill is putting up a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.4 points and 1.7 assists, making 63.6% of his shots from the field.
  • The Sooners get 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Umoja Gibson.
  • Elijah Harkless gets the Sooners 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Goldwire is posting a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 46.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oklahoma at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

