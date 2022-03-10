How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) and the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) face off in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center. Tune in at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -7.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

The 76.8 points per game the Bears record are 11.9 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).

The Sooners' 68.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Bears give up.

This season, the Bears have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Sooners' opponents have made.

The Sooners are shooting 47.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.2% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

James Akinjo is tops on the Bears at 5.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 13.3 points. He is 10th in the nation in assists.

Kendall Brown posts 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Adam Flagler is tops on the Bears at 13.8 points per contest, while also posting 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Matthew Mayer is putting up 9.4 points, 1.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch