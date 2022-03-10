Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 72-59. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Baylor Bears (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) and the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) face off in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center. Tune in at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Baylor vs Oklahoma Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Baylor

-7.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

  • The 76.8 points per game the Bears record are 11.9 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).
  • The Sooners' 68.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Bears give up.
  • This season, the Bears have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Sooners' opponents have made.
  • The Sooners are shooting 47.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.2% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • James Akinjo is tops on the Bears at 5.8 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 13.3 points. He is 10th in the nation in assists.
  • Kendall Brown posts 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Adam Flagler is tops on the Bears at 13.8 points per contest, while also posting 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Matthew Mayer is putting up 9.4 points, 1.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Jeremy Sochan is averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves paces the Sooners in scoring (12.4 points per game) and assists (1.8), and produces 5.5 rebounds. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Goldwire is putting up a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He's also contributing 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, hitting 45.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Jalen Hill is the Sooners' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he posts 8.9 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Umoja Gibson is putting up 12.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.
  • Elijah Harkless is averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
