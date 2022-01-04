Oklahoma hits the road to play Baylor, the No. 1 team in the country.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has the Sooners (11–2) playing well heading into their most difficult game of the season, Tuesday's contest against defending national champion Baylor.

The No. 1 Bears (13–0) have won 19 straight as well as their last eight games against the Sooners. The last loss to the Sooners came when Trae Young led Oklahoma to a thrilling 98–96 comeback win in 2018.

How to Watch Oklahoma at Baylor in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bears played a great second half to knock off No. 8 Iowa State on the road, holding off a strong Cyclones squad in the final minutes.

On top of beating Iowa State in their most recent game, the Bears also beat Villanova for two wins over teams ranked in the top 10 this season.

The Bears rank No. 14 in the country on offense (83.2 points per game) and No. 10 on defense (58.0 opponents points per game).

The Sooners are winning with strong defense. This season they are the No. 28-ranked scoring defense (60.1 opponent points per game).

On offense they are led by senior forward Tanner Groves, who is averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game They have a fairly balanced offense with four more players chipping in with at least 9.2 points per game.

