Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Baylor Bears (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a 13-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Sooners have won four games in a row.

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

    Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

    • The Bears average 83.2 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 60.1 the Sooners allow.
    • The Sooners' 74.5 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 58 the Bears give up.
    • The Bears are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Sooners allow to opponents.
    • The Sooners are shooting 50.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 39.4% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • Jeremy Sochan averages 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Kendall Brown puts up 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads the Bears at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1 assists and 8.6 points.
    • Matthew Mayer posts 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves is averaging team highs in points (13.3 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 5.5 rebounds, making 59.1% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
    • Jalen Hill is the Sooners' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he delivers 9.2 points and 1.9 assists.
    • Elijah Harkless gives the Sooners 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Goldwire is the Sooners' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he delivers 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.
    • The Sooners receive 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Umoja Gibson.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Oklahoma at Baylor

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) celebrates with defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring an overtime goal against the Buffalo Sabres at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    25 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is surrounded by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and forwards Pascal Siakam (43) and Scottie Barnes (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy