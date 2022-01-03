Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a 13-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Sooners have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ferrell Center

Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma

The Bears average 83.2 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 60.1 the Sooners allow.

The Sooners' 74.5 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 58 the Bears give up.

The Bears are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Sooners allow to opponents.

The Sooners are shooting 50.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 39.4% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Baylor Players to Watch

Jeremy Sochan averages 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kendall Brown puts up 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads the Bears at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1 assists and 8.6 points.

Matthew Mayer posts 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Oklahoma Players to Watch