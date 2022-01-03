Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Baylor Bears (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a 13-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Sooners have won four games in a row.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ferrell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Baylor vs. Oklahoma
- The Bears average 83.2 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 60.1 the Sooners allow.
- The Sooners' 74.5 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 58 the Bears give up.
- The Bears are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- The Sooners are shooting 50.1% from the field, 10.7% higher than the 39.4% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Baylor Players to Watch
- Jeremy Sochan averages 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Kendall Brown puts up 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads the Bears at 7.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1 assists and 8.6 points.
- Matthew Mayer posts 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves is averaging team highs in points (13.3 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 5.5 rebounds, making 59.1% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Jalen Hill is the Sooners' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he delivers 9.2 points and 1.9 assists.
- Elijah Harkless gives the Sooners 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire is the Sooners' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he delivers 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.
- The Sooners receive 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Umoja Gibson.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Oklahoma at Baylor
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)