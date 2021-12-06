Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Butler

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Butler

    • The Sooners score 17.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Bulldogs give up (58.4).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 64.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 60.3 the Sooners give up to opponents.
    • The Sooners make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.2% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves leads the Sooners in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.5 points and 6.4 boards per game.
    • Oklahoma's best passer is Jordan Goldwire, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 9.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Umoja Gibson leads the Sooners in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Gibson and Jalen Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Gibson leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jair Bolden averages 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
    • The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Ty Groce with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Chuck Harris with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
    • Bolden hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
    • Butler's leader in steals is Groce with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jayden Taylor with 0.5 per game.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Indiana State

    W 87-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Utah State

    L 73-70

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 57-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    W 65-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    W 74-67

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Michigan State

    L 73-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Houston

    L 70-52

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 57-50

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Chaminade

    W 84-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    W 68-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Butler at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

