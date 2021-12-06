How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Butler
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Butler
- The Sooners score 17.2 more points per game (75.6) than the Bulldogs give up (58.4).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 64.6 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 60.3 the Sooners give up to opponents.
- The Sooners make 50.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 40.2% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves leads the Sooners in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.5 points and 6.4 boards per game.
- Oklahoma's best passer is Jordan Goldwire, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 9.4 PPG scoring average.
- Umoja Gibson leads the Sooners in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Gibson and Jalen Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Gibson leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden averages 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Ty Groce with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.4 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Chuck Harris with 2.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Bolden hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Butler's leader in steals is Groce with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jayden Taylor with 0.5 per game.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Indiana State
W 87-63
Away
11/21/2021
Utah State
L 73-70
Home
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
W 57-40
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
W 65-62
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
W 74-67
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Michigan State
L 73-52
Home
11/22/2021
Houston
L 70-52
Away
11/23/2021
Texas A&M
L 57-50
Home
11/24/2021
Chaminade
W 84-51
Home
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
W 68-57
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/23/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
-
Home
1/1/2022
UConn
-
Away