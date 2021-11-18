Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center.
How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-13
138 points
Key Stats for East Carolina vs. Oklahoma
- Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.9 the Pirates gave up.
- The Pirates scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.
- The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- The Pirates shot at a 41.0% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves paced his team in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last year, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- De'Vion Harmon posted 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brady Manek posted 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Elijah Harkless averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.
- Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 39.6% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner put up 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Tristen Newton averaged four assists per game to go with his 8.2 PPG scoring average.
- Tremont Robinson-White knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Newton averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Ludgy Debaut compiled one block per contest.
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)