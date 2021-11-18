Jan 27, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Brandon Mahan (13) shoots the ball over East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -13 138 points

Key Stats for East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.9 the Pirates gave up.

The Pirates scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.

The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot at a 41.0% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Austin Reaves paced his team in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last year, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

De'Vion Harmon posted 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brady Manek posted 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Elijah Harkless averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.

Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 39.6% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

East Carolina Players to Watch