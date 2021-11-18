Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 27, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Brandon Mahan (13) shoots the ball over East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The East Carolina Pirates (3-0) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center.

    How to Watch East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

    Oklahoma vs East Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oklahoma

    -13

    138 points

    Key Stats for East Carolina vs. Oklahoma

    • Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.9 the Pirates gave up.
    • The Pirates scored an average of 66.8 points per game last year, just 3.1 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.
    • The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
    • The Pirates shot at a 41.0% clip from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves paced his team in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last year, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • De'Vion Harmon posted 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Brady Manek posted 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Elijah Harkless averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Umoja Gibson posted 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 39.6% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

    East Carolina Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner put up 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tristen Newton averaged four assists per game to go with his 8.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Tremont Robinson-White knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Newton averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Ludgy Debaut compiled one block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

