    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    First-round action of the Myrtle Beach Invitational continues when Oklahoma and East Carolina meet on Thursday.
    Oklahoma is experiencing a lot of firsts this month. Under new head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners will face off today against East Carolina for the first time in their school's history, and Oklahoma is making its inaugural run in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

    Both sides come in undefeated with high-scoring offenses, as both the Sooners and Pirates boast a combined 5-0 record and are each averaging over 82 points per game on the young season.

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina:

    Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tanner Groves led the OU offense in the 96-44 win over UTSA finishing with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. Groves's two-game performance last week earned him the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award, as he averaged 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game against Northwestern State and UTSA.

    Tristen Newton is the Pirates' leading scorer and averages 19.7 points, 4.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Newton tallied 30 points in ECU's victory over Western Carolina. The Sophomore guard also is the team leader in assists (4.7) and second in rebounds (5.0) per contest.

    ECU picked up a 95-79 home victory over Western Carolina in its last contest, putting up a big first half in which it scored 59 points and shot 68.8% from the field. The 95 points marked the most in a single game in head coach Joe Dooley's tenure.

    The Pirates rank first among American Athletic Conference squads in assists per game, second in scoring offense and third in field goal percentage defense and assist/turnover ratio.

    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina

