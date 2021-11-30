Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Florida

The Sooners score 20.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Gators allow (55.7).

The Gators put up 17.5 more points per game (76.8) than the Sooners allow (59.3).

This season, the Sooners have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.

The Gators are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 39.9% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.3 assists per game.

Umoja Gibson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Oklahoma steals leader is Gibson, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hill, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators' leader in scoring and rebounding is Colin Castleton with 14.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Tyree Appleby records more assists than any other Florida player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.

Myreon Jones averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.

Florida's leader in steals is Brandon McKissic with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Castleton with 2.8 per game.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 East Carolina W 79-74 Away 11/19/2021 Indiana State W 87-63 Away 11/21/2021 Utah State L 73-70 Home 11/24/2021 Houston Baptist W 57-40 Home 11/27/2021 UCF W 65-62 Away 12/1/2021 Florida - Home 12/7/2021 Butler - Home 12/11/2021 Arkansas - Home 12/19/2021 UT Arlington - Home 12/22/2021 Alcorn State - Home 1/1/2022 Kansas State - Home

Florida Schedule