Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Florida
- The Sooners score 20.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Gators allow (55.7).
- The Gators put up 17.5 more points per game (76.8) than the Sooners allow (59.3).
- This season, the Sooners have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
- The Gators are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 39.9% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.3 assists per game.
- Umoja Gibson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Oklahoma steals leader is Gibson, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hill, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- The Gators' leader in scoring and rebounding is Colin Castleton with 14.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
- Tyree Appleby records more assists than any other Florida player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Myreon Jones averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
- Florida's leader in steals is Brandon McKissic with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Castleton with 2.8 per game.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
East Carolina
W 79-74
Away
11/19/2021
Indiana State
W 87-63
Away
11/21/2021
Utah State
L 73-70
Home
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
W 57-40
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
W 65-62
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Florida State
W 71-55
Home
11/18/2021
Milwaukee
W 81-45
Home
11/22/2021
Cal
W 80-60
Home
11/24/2021
Ohio State
W 71-68
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
W 84-45
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home