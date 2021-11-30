Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Florida

    • The Sooners score 20.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Gators allow (55.7).
    • The Gators put up 17.5 more points per game (76.8) than the Sooners allow (59.3).
    • This season, the Sooners have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
    • The Gators are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 39.9% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.3 assists per game.
    • Umoja Gibson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Oklahoma steals leader is Gibson, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hill, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • The Gators' leader in scoring and rebounding is Colin Castleton with 14.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
    • Tyree Appleby records more assists than any other Florida player with 3.2 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Myreon Jones averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
    • Florida's leader in steals is Brandon McKissic with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Castleton with 2.8 per game.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    W 79-74

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Indiana State

    W 87-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Utah State

    L 73-70

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 57-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    W 65-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Florida State

    W 71-55

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 81-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cal

    W 80-60

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Troy

    W 84-45

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Florida at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
