The Houston Baptist Huskies (1-3) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist
- Last year, the Sooners averaged 74.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 80.3 the Huskies allowed.
- The Huskies put up an average of 71.0 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up to opponents.
- The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- The Huskies' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Sooners gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Jalen Hill leads Oklahoma in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Jordan Goldwire leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Gibson and Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Gibson leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Houston Baptist Players to Watch
- Pedro Castro accumulated 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Jade Tse dished out 3.2 assists per game while scoring 4.4 PPG.
- Castro knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
- Castro was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northwestern State
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
UTSA
W 96-44
Home
11/18/2021
East Carolina
W 79-74
Away
11/19/2021
Indiana State
W 87-63
Away
11/21/2021
Utah State
L 73-70
Home
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
Houston Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas
L 92-48
Away
11/13/2021
Barclay College
W 122-44
Home
11/17/2021
Texas A&M
L 73-39
Away
11/21/2021
Denver
L 74-61
Away
11/24/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
11/29/2021
Southwestern Adventist
-
Home
12/4/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
12/7/2021
Champion Christian
-
Home
12/11/2021
Rice
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida International
-
Away