    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Baptist Huskies (1-3) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Houston Baptist

    • Last year, the Sooners averaged 74.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 80.3 the Huskies allowed.
    • The Huskies put up an average of 71.0 points per game last year, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up to opponents.
    • The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Huskies allowed to opponents.
    • The Huskies' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Sooners gave up to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Jalen Hill leads Oklahoma in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while Jordan Goldwire leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
    • The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Gibson and Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Gibson leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Houston Baptist Players to Watch

    • Pedro Castro accumulated 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jade Tse dished out 3.2 assists per game while scoring 4.4 PPG.
    • Castro knocked down two threes per game a season ago.
    • Castro was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UTSA

    W 96-44

    Home

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    W 79-74

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Indiana State

    W 87-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Utah State

    L 73-70

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    Houston Baptist Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas

    L 92-48

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Barclay College

    W 122-44

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 73-39

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Denver

    L 74-61

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Southwestern Adventist

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Champion Christian

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rice

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Houston Baptist at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
