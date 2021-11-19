How to Watch Oklahoma vs Indiana State in

Oklahoma and Indiana State battle in the second semifinal of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma comes into Friday afternoon's game a perfect 3-0 on the year after it beat East Carolina on Thursday in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Indiana State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Sooners had already beaten Northwestern State and UTSA easily in their first two games and then took care of the Pirates on Thursday.

This game was much closer, as Oklahoma led by just one at halftime and then had to hold off a late rally to pick up the win.

Friday the Sooners take on an Indiana State team that crushed Old Dominion in the first round.

The Sycamores held the Monarchs to just 36 points en route to their 41-point win. Indiana State jumped ahead early, led by 27 at halftime and kept pouring it on in the second half.

The win improved the Sycamores' record to 3-1 on the year with their only loss coming to No. 6 Purdue.

Indiana State looked great on Thursday, but the Sycamores and will have to be on the top of their game if they want to pull off the upset and head to the championship game on Sunday.

