    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora (right) shoots against Indiana State Sycamores guard Cooper Neese (4) and center Bronson Kessinger (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 91-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at HTC Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

    Oklahoma vs Indiana State Betting Information

    Oklahoma

    -11.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

    • Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores gave up.
    • The Sycamores' 66.5 points per game last year were only 3.4 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up to opponents.
    • The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
    • The Sycamores' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves was tops on his squad in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last year, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • De'Vion Harmon averaged 12.4 points, 2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Brady Manek put up 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
    • Elijah Harkless averaged 7.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Umoja Gibson put up 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last year.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 boards and administered 2.3 assists per game to go with a 12.3 PPG scoring average last season.
    • Tyreke Key tallied 17.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and two assists.
    • Cooper Neese hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Laravia averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Tre Williams collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Indiana State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
