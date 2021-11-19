Nov 13, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jordan Nwora (right) shoots against Indiana State Sycamores guard Cooper Neese (4) and center Bronson Kessinger (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 91-62. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at HTC Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -11.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Oklahoma

Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores gave up.

The Sycamores' 66.5 points per game last year were only 3.4 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up to opponents.

The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

The Sycamores' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Austin Reaves was tops on his squad in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last year, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

De'Vion Harmon averaged 12.4 points, 2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest last season.

Brady Manek put up 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Elijah Harkless averaged 7.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Umoja Gibson put up 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last year.

Indiana State Players to Watch