Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at HTC Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: HTC Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-11.5
135.5 points
Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Oklahoma
- Last year, the Sooners recorded 74.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores gave up.
- The Sycamores' 66.5 points per game last year were only 3.4 fewer points than the 69.9 the Sooners gave up to opponents.
- The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- The Sycamores' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves was tops on his squad in points (17.6), rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.5) per game last year, shooting 44.3% from the field and 30.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- De'Vion Harmon averaged 12.4 points, 2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest last season.
- Brady Manek put up 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Elijah Harkless averaged 7.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Umoja Gibson put up 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest last year.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 boards and administered 2.3 assists per game to go with a 12.3 PPG scoring average last season.
- Tyreke Key tallied 17.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and two assists.
- Cooper Neese hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Laravia averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Tre Williams collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Indiana State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)