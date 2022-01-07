Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

  • The Sooners score 74.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 56.9 the Cyclones give up.
  • The Cyclones average 9.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Sooners allow (61.8).
  • This season, the Sooners have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.
  • The Cyclones' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Goldwire and Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Goldwire leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter's assist statline paces Iowa State; he dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
  • Caleb Grill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Hunter (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa State while George Conditt IV (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Arkansas

W 88-66

Home

12/19/2021

UT Arlington

W 70-50

Home

12/22/2021

Alcorn State

W 72-48

Home

1/1/2022

Kansas State

W 71-69

Home

1/4/2022

Baylor

L 84-74

Away

1/8/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/11/2022

Texas

-

Away

1/15/2022

TCU

-

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas

-

Home

1/22/2022

Baylor

-

Home

1/26/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

Iowa State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Jackson State

W 47-37

Home

12/19/2021

SE Louisiana

W 77-54

Home

12/21/2021

Chicago State

W 79-48

Home

1/1/2022

Baylor

L 77-72

Home

1/5/2022

Texas Tech

W 51-47

Home

1/8/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

1/11/2022

Kansas

-

Away

1/15/2022

Texas

-

Home

1/18/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

TCU

-

Home

1/26/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Iowa State at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

