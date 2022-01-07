Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

The Sooners score 74.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 56.9 the Cyclones give up.

The Cyclones average 9.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Sooners allow (61.8).

This season, the Sooners have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.

The Cyclones' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.2 assists per game.

The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Goldwire and Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Goldwire leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Hunter's assist statline paces Iowa State; he dishes out 4.9 assists per game.

Caleb Grill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Hunter (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa State while George Conditt IV (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Arkansas W 88-66 Home 12/19/2021 UT Arlington W 70-50 Home 12/22/2021 Alcorn State W 72-48 Home 1/1/2022 Kansas State W 71-69 Home 1/4/2022 Baylor L 84-74 Away 1/8/2022 Iowa State - Home 1/11/2022 Texas - Away 1/15/2022 TCU - Away 1/18/2022 Kansas - Home 1/22/2022 Baylor - Home 1/26/2022 West Virginia - Away

Iowa State Schedule