Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 0-0 Big 12) aim to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
- The Sooners score 74.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 56.9 the Cyclones give up.
- The Cyclones average 9.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Sooners allow (61.8).
- This season, the Sooners have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Cyclones' opponents have made.
- The Cyclones' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The Sooners scoring leader is Tanner Groves, who averages 13.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 5.9 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.2 assists per game.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Goldwire and Hill lead Oklahoma on the defensive end, with Goldwire leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington sits on top of the Cyclones leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Tyrese Hunter's assist statline paces Iowa State; he dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
- Caleb Grill is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Cyclones, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Hunter (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa State while George Conditt IV (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Arkansas
W 88-66
Home
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
W 70-50
Home
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
W 72-48
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
W 71-69
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
L 84-74
Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/15/2022
TCU
-
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/22/2022
Baylor
-
Home
1/26/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Jackson State
W 47-37
Home
12/19/2021
SE Louisiana
W 77-54
Home
12/21/2021
Chicago State
W 79-48
Home
1/1/2022
Baylor
L 77-72
Home
1/5/2022
Texas Tech
W 51-47
Home
1/8/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/11/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/15/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/18/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/26/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away