How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas
- The 81.9 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 19.8 more points than the Sooners allow (62.1).
- The Sooners' 72.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 66.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.
- The Sooners are shooting 49.9% from the field, eight% higher than the 41.9% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
Kansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
- David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
- Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Umoja Gibson is the top scorer for the Sooners with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 per game.
- Gibson is reliable from deep and leads the Sooners with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma's leader in steals is Gibson with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.5 per game.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
George Mason
W 76-67
Home
1/4/2022
Oklahoma State
W 74-63
Away
1/8/2022
Texas Tech
L 75-67
Away
1/11/2022
Iowa State
W 62-61
Home
1/15/2022
West Virginia
W 85-59
Home
1/18/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/22/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
2/1/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Baylor
-
Home
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Kansas State
W 71-69
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
L 84-74
Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
W 79-66
Home
1/11/2022
Texas
L 66-52
Away
1/15/2022
TCU
L 59-58
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/22/2022
Baylor
-
Home
1/26/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/31/2022
TCU
-
Home
2/5/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away