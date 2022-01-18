Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

  • The 81.9 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 19.8 more points than the Sooners allow (62.1).
  • The Sooners' 72.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 66.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Sooners are shooting 49.9% from the field, eight% higher than the 41.9% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
  • David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
  • Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Umoja Gibson is the top scorer for the Sooners with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 per game.
  • Gibson is reliable from deep and leads the Sooners with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma's leader in steals is Gibson with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.5 per game.

Kansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

George Mason

W 76-67

Home

1/4/2022

Oklahoma State

W 74-63

Away

1/8/2022

Texas Tech

L 75-67

Away

1/11/2022

Iowa State

W 62-61

Home

1/15/2022

West Virginia

W 85-59

Home

1/18/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/1/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Baylor

-

Home

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Kansas State

W 71-69

Home

1/4/2022

Baylor

L 84-74

Away

1/8/2022

Iowa State

W 79-66

Home

1/11/2022

Texas

L 66-52

Away

1/15/2022

TCU

L 59-58

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas

-

Home

1/22/2022

Baylor

-

Home

1/26/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/31/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Kansas at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
