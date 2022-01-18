How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

The 81.9 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 19.8 more points than the Sooners allow (62.1).

The Sooners' 72.4 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 66.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

This season, the Jayhawks have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.8% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Sooners' opponents have knocked down.

The Sooners are shooting 49.9% from the field, eight% higher than the 41.9% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Jayhawks this season is Ochai Agbaji, who averages 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

David McCormack is Kansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Dajuan Harris is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.

Agbaji makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jayhawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Kansas steals leader is Harris, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Braun, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Umoja Gibson is the top scorer for the Sooners with 12.5 points per game. He also adds 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his scoring output.

Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 6.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.6 per game.

Gibson is reliable from deep and leads the Sooners with 2.5 made threes per game.

Oklahoma's leader in steals is Gibson with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Hill with 0.5 per game.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 George Mason W 76-67 Home 1/4/2022 Oklahoma State W 74-63 Away 1/8/2022 Texas Tech L 75-67 Away 1/11/2022 Iowa State W 62-61 Home 1/15/2022 West Virginia W 85-59 Home 1/18/2022 Oklahoma - Away 1/22/2022 Kansas State - Away 1/24/2022 Texas Tech - Home 1/29/2022 Kentucky - Home 2/1/2022 Iowa State - Away 2/5/2022 Baylor - Home

Oklahoma Schedule