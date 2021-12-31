Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have won three straight as well. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
- The Sooners average 74.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 59.5 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59.3 the Sooners allow.
- This season, the Sooners have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
- Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.4 assists per game.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Goldwire is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Nijel Pack averages 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.
- The Kansas State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mark Smith with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Markquis Nowell with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).
- Pack is reliable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kaosi Ezeagu with 0.5 per game.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Florida
W 74-67
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
L 66-62
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
W 88-66
Home
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
W 70-50
Home
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
W 72-48
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/15/2022
TCU
-
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas
-
Home
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Wichita State
W 65-59
Away
12/8/2021
Marquette
L 64-63
Home
12/12/2021
Green Bay
W 82-64
Home
12/19/2021
Nebraska
W 67-58
Away
12/21/2021
McNeese
W 74-59
Home
1/1/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
1/4/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/8/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/12/2022
TCU
-
Home
1/15/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
1/18/2022
Texas
-
Away