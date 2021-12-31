Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 11, 2021; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) tries to shoot over Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) and forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half at BOK Center. Oklahoma won 88-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 Big 12), who have won three straight as well. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

The Sooners average 74.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 59.5 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 59.3 the Sooners allow.

This season, the Sooners have a 51.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.0 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.4 assists per game.

The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Goldwire is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nijel Pack averages 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.

The Kansas State leaders in rebounding and assists are Mark Smith with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.4 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Markquis Nowell with 4.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game).

Pack is reliable from deep and leads the Wildcats with 2.5 made threes per game.

Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kaosi Ezeagu with 0.5 per game.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Florida W 74-67 Home 12/7/2021 Butler L 66-62 Home 12/11/2021 Arkansas W 88-66 Home 12/19/2021 UT Arlington W 70-50 Home 12/22/2021 Alcorn State W 72-48 Home 1/1/2022 Kansas State - Home 1/4/2022 Baylor - Away 1/8/2022 Iowa State - Home 1/11/2022 Texas - Away 1/15/2022 TCU - Away 1/18/2022 Kansas - Home

Kansas State Schedule