How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (18-15) battle the Missouri State Bears (23-10) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Missouri State
- The 68.5 points per game the Sooners record are only 0.2 more points than the Bears give up (68.3).
- The Bears' 77.5 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 64.7 the Sooners give up.
- The Sooners are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 48.4% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 43.8% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Umoja Gibson leads the Sooners in scoring, tallying 12.5 points per game to go with 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Jalen Hill is Oklahoma's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.9 per game, while Jordan Goldwire is its best passer, averaging 3.4 assists in each contest.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Gibson, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- The Oklahoma steals leader is Goldwire, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Tanner Groves, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- The Bears' Isiaih Mosley racks up enough points (20.1 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Gaige Prim grabs 8.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.4 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Missouri State rebounding leaderboard.
- Jaylen Minnett makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
- Missouri State's leader in steals is Mosley with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Prim with 1.2 per game.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Oklahoma State
W 66-62
Home
3/1/2022
West Virginia
W 72-59
Home
3/5/2022
Kansas State
W 78-71
Away
3/10/2022
Baylor
W 72-67
Away
3/11/2022
Texas Tech
L 56-55
Away
3/15/2022
Missouri State
-
Home
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Northern Iowa
L 95-75
Away
2/23/2022
Bradley
W 83-67
Home
2/26/2022
Evansville
W 88-79
Away
3/4/2022
Valparaiso
W 67-58
Home
3/5/2022
Drake
L 79-78
Home
3/15/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
March
15
2022
First Round: Missouri State at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)