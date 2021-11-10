Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) take on the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State
- Last year, the Sooners put up 5.2 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Demons allowed (79.7).
- The Demons averaged only 2.7 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (69.9).
- The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Demons allowed to opponents.
- The Demons' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Umoja Gibson hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Trenton Massner scored 13.1 points and dished out 2.5 assists per game last season.
- Kendal Coleman pulled down 6.5 boards per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
- Carvell Teasett hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Massner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Coleman notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
11/12/2021
UTSA
-
Home
11/18/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
11/10/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
11/13/2021
Champion Christian
-
Home
11/15/2021
SMU
-
Away
11/19/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
11/22/2021
UL Monroe
-
Away
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Northwestern State at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)