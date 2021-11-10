Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) take on the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State

    • Last year, the Sooners put up 5.2 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Demons allowed (79.7).
    • The Demons averaged only 2.7 more points per game last year (72.6) than the Sooners allowed their opponents to score (69.9).
    • The Sooners shot 44.3% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Demons allowed to opponents.
    • The Demons' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves averaged 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Umoja Gibson hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Northwestern State Players to Watch

    • Trenton Massner scored 13.1 points and dished out 2.5 assists per game last season.
    • Kendal Coleman pulled down 6.5 boards per game while also scoring 6.8 points a contest.
    • Carvell Teasett hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Massner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Coleman notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    Northwestern State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Champion Christian

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northwestern State at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dixie State at Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quit Snyder taks strategy with Donovan Mitchell (45) and Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Jazz

    3 minutes ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grambling State at Grand Canyon

    3 minutes ago
    USC Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC

    3 minutes ago
    Virginia Cavaliers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen at Virginia Cavaliers

    3 minutes ago
    Louisville Cardinals
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern at Louisville

    3 minutes ago
    Alabama Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Alabama

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Dwight Wilson III (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Navy vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy