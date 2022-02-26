Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) fouls Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) while shooting the ball during overtime at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

  • The Sooners score just 1.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Cowboys allow (67.3).
  • The Cowboys score an average of 69.8 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 65.0 the Sooners give up to opponents.
  • The Sooners make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
  • Jalen Hill leads Oklahoma in rebounding, averaging 5.9 per game, while Jordan Goldwire leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
  • Umoja Gibson leads the Sooners in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Oklahoma steals leader is Goldwire, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Groves, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Avery Anderson III scores 11.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cowboys.
  • The Oklahoma State leaders in rebounding and assists are Moussa Cisse with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.2 points and 0.3 assists per game) and Isaac Likekele with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game).
  • Keylan Boone is reliable from deep and leads the Cowboys with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Anderson (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma State while Cisse (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Texas Tech

W 70-55

Home

2/12/2022

Kansas

L 71-69

Away

2/15/2022

Texas

L 80-78

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa State

L 75-54

Away

2/22/2022

Texas Tech

L 66-42

Away

2/26/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

3/1/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

Oklahoma State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

TCU

L 77-73

Away

2/12/2022

West Virginia

W 81-58

Home

2/14/2022

Kansas

L 76-62

Away

2/19/2022

Kansas State

W 82-79

Home

2/21/2022

Baylor

L 66-64

Home

2/26/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

3/2/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
