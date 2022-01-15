Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) hit the road in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oklahoma

-1.5

135 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. Oklahoma

  • The Sooners put up 73.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 62.5 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • The Horned Frogs' 72.2 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 62.3 the Sooners allow.
  • The Sooners are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 41% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves averages 12.8 points and 2.0 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.3 rebounds, shooting 59.7% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jalen Hill leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also averages 9.6 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Elijah Harkless averages 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Umoja Gibson averages 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Goldwire averages a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he delivers 10.5 points and 1.0 assists.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is posting 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
  • The Horned Frogs receive 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
  • The Horned Frogs receive 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Micah Peavy.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Oklahoma at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

