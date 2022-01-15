How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) hit the road in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-1.5
135 points
Key Stats for TCU vs. Oklahoma
- The Sooners put up 73.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 62.5 the Horned Frogs give up.
- The Horned Frogs' 72.2 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 62.3 the Sooners allow.
- The Sooners are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 41% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves averages 12.8 points and 2.0 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.3 rebounds, shooting 59.7% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Hill leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also averages 9.6 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Elijah Harkless averages 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Umoja Gibson averages 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire averages a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he delivers 10.5 points and 1.0 assists.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is posting 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- The Horned Frogs receive 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
- The Horned Frogs receive 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Micah Peavy.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
Oklahoma at TCU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
