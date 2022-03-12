Skip to main content

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 ranked Oklahoma advances to the semifinals to take on the No. 3 Texas Tech on Friday night.

The Big 12 Tournament is down to the semifinals. The second of the two semifinals games will feature the conference's No. 3-ranked team, Texas Tech, and the No. 7-ranked team, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma had to beat No. 2 Baylor to get into this game. The Sooners pulled the 72-67 upset on a comeback win after being down five at the half. Jacob Groves led the way with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win.



