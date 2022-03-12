No. 7 ranked Oklahoma advances to the semifinals to take on the No. 3 Texas Tech on Friday night.

The Big 12 Tournament is down to the semifinals. The second of the two semifinals games will feature the conference's No. 3-ranked team, Texas Tech, and the No. 7-ranked team, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma had to beat No. 2 Baylor to get into this game. The Sooners pulled the 72-67 upset on a comeback win after being down five at the half. Jacob Groves led the way with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win.

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs Texas Tech game on fuboTV

Texas Tech torched Iowa State to get its spot in the semifinals. The Raiders beat the No. 6-ranked Cyclones 72-41 on the back of 15 points from Terrence Shannon Jr.

Tonight's star watch features Oklahoma's Tanner Groves who averages 12.4 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. He will match up with Texas Tech's Bryson Williams, who averages 14.0 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds per game.

Texas Tech is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -7.5 points and a money line of -350. Oklahoma's money line is +260. The total projected Over/Under is 125.5 points.

