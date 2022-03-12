How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will square off Friday at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -7.5 125.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

The Red Raiders average 72.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners give up.

The Sooners score an average of 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.

The Sooners have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams averages 13.8 points and 1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.3 rebounds, shooting 54% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Adonis Arms averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.

Davion Warren averages 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor.

Kevin Obanor leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5), and also posts 9.8 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar paces his team in both rebounds (5) and assists (3.1) per game, and also posts 10 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Oklahoma Players to Watch