Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will square off Friday at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas Tech

-7.5

125.5 points

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

  • The Red Raiders average 72.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners give up.
  • The Sooners score an average of 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
  • The Sooners have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams averages 13.8 points and 1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.3 rebounds, shooting 54% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Adonis Arms averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.
  • Davion Warren averages 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor.
  • Kevin Obanor leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5), and also posts 9.8 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kevin McCullar paces his team in both rebounds (5) and assists (3.1) per game, and also posts 10 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves is posting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 54.2% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
  • Jordan Goldwire is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per game. He's also delivering 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, hitting 44.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Jalen Hill is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 58.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Umoja Gibson is putting up team highs in points (12.4 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is contributing 2.1 rebounds, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
  • Elijah Harkless gives the Sooners 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 seconds ago
USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy