How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will square off Friday at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas Tech
-7.5
125.5 points
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
- The Red Raiders average 72.4 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners give up.
- The Sooners score an average of 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Sooners' opponents have hit.
- The Sooners have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams averages 13.8 points and 1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.3 rebounds, shooting 54% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Adonis Arms averages 8.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.
- Davion Warren averages 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor.
- Kevin Obanor leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5), and also posts 9.8 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kevin McCullar paces his team in both rebounds (5) and assists (3.1) per game, and also posts 10 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves is posting 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 54.2% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Jordan Goldwire is putting up a team-best 3.5 assists per game. He's also delivering 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, hitting 44.8% of his shots from the field.
- Jalen Hill is putting up a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 58.8% of his shots from the field.
- Umoja Gibson is putting up team highs in points (12.4 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is contributing 2.1 rebounds, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Elijah Harkless gives the Sooners 10 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
