How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-6) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington
- The 75.5 points per game the Sooners put up are just 4.9 more points than the Mavericks give up (70.6).
- The Mavericks average just 1.6 more points per game (63.0) than the Sooners give up to opponents (61.4).
- The Sooners make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- The Mavericks' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
- Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.4 assists per game.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- The Oklahoma steals leader is Elijah Harkless, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hill, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- David Azore is the top scorer for the Mavericks with 13.6 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- UT Arlington's leader in rebounds is Montez Young Jr. with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Javon Levi with 4.6 per game.
- Pedro Castro is the top shooter from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 1.0 three per game.
- UT Arlington's leader in steals is Levi with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu with 3.0 per game.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
W 57-40
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
W 65-62
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
W 74-67
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
L 66-62
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
W 88-66
Home
12/19/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
-
Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Texas
-
Away
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
San Diego State
L 68-62
Away
11/27/2021
Utah State
L 80-61
Away
11/29/2021
UCSB
W 70-62
Away
12/11/2021
Lamar
W 56-47
Home
12/16/2021
Oral Roberts
L 71-62
Away
12/19/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/22/2021
Howard Payne
-
Home
12/30/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
1/1/2022
Troy
-
Home
1/6/2022
Georgia State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia Southern
-
Away
