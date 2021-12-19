Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-6) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington

    • The 75.5 points per game the Sooners put up are just 4.9 more points than the Mavericks give up (70.6).
    • The Mavericks average just 1.6 more points per game (63.0) than the Sooners give up to opponents (61.4).
    • The Sooners make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
    • The Mavericks' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
    • Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 6.4 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 4.4 assists per game.
    • The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Umoja Gibson, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Oklahoma steals leader is Elijah Harkless, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hill, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    UT Arlington Players to Watch

    • David Azore is the top scorer for the Mavericks with 13.6 points per game. He also tacks on 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • UT Arlington's leader in rebounds is Montez Young Jr. with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Javon Levi with 4.6 per game.
    • Pedro Castro is the top shooter from distance for the Mavericks, hitting 1.0 three per game.
    • UT Arlington's leader in steals is Levi with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu with 3.0 per game.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    W 57-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    W 65-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    W 74-67

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    L 66-62

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    W 88-66

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Texas

    -

    Away

    UT Arlington Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    San Diego State

    L 68-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Utah State

    L 80-61

    Away

    11/29/2021

    UCSB

    W 70-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Lamar

    W 56-47

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Oral Roberts

    L 71-62

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Howard Payne

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Troy

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Georgia State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
