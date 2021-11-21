Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) host the Utah State Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Sooners will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won three straight.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    • Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Sooners put up were 12.2 more points than the Aggies allowed (62.3).
    • The Aggies' 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.7 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.
    • The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
    • The Aggies' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
    • Jalen Hill is Oklahoma's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Jordan Goldwire is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
    • The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Groves, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • Umoja Gibson is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Neemias Queta accumulated 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Rollie Worster averaged 3.4 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
    • Justin Bean averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Queta collected 3.3 blocks per contest.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UTSA

    W 96-44

    Home

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    W 79-74

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Indiana State

    W 87-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    Utah State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UC Davis

    L 72-69

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Richmond

    W 85-74

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 87-79

    Home

    11/19/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 85-58

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UT Arlington

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Carroll (MT)

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    york unite fc canadian premier league
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150291
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17127547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs AS Roma

    29 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy