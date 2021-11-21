Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) host the Utah State Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Sooners will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won three straight.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Utah State

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: HTC Center

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Utah State

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Sooners put up were 12.2 more points than the Aggies allowed (62.3).

The Aggies' 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.7 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.

The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

The Aggies' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Jalen Hill is Oklahoma's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Jordan Goldwire is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Groves, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Umoja Gibson is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Utah State Players to Watch

Neemias Queta accumulated 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.

Rollie Worster averaged 3.4 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.

Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.

Justin Bean averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Queta collected 3.3 blocks per contest.

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Northwestern State W 77-59 Home 11/12/2021 UTSA W 96-44 Home 11/18/2021 East Carolina W 79-74 Away 11/19/2021 Indiana State W 87-63 Away 11/21/2021 Utah State - Home 11/24/2021 Houston Baptist - Home 11/27/2021 UCF - Away 12/1/2021 Florida - Home 12/7/2021 Butler - Home 12/11/2021 Arkansas - Away

Utah State Schedule