Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) host the Utah State Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET. The Sooners will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, who have won three straight.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: HTC Center
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Utah State
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Sooners put up were 12.2 more points than the Aggies allowed (62.3).
- The Aggies' 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.7 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.
- The Sooners made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
- The Aggies' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
- Jalen Hill is Oklahoma's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.3 per game, while Jordan Goldwire is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
- The Sooners get the most three-point shooting production out of Groves, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Umoja Gibson is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Neemias Queta accumulated 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Rollie Worster averaged 3.4 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.
- Brock Miller knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
- Justin Bean averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Queta collected 3.3 blocks per contest.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northwestern State
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
UTSA
W 96-44
Home
11/18/2021
East Carolina
W 79-74
Away
11/19/2021
Indiana State
W 87-63
Away
11/21/2021
Utah State
-
Home
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/11/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UC Davis
L 72-69
Home
11/12/2021
Richmond
W 85-74
Away
11/18/2021
Pennsylvania
W 87-79
Home
11/19/2021
New Mexico State
W 85-58
Home
11/21/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
11/27/2021
UT Arlington
-
Home
11/29/2021
Carroll (MT)
-
Home
12/2/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
12/8/2021
BYU
-
Away
12/11/2021
New Orleans
-
Home