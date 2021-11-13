Publish date:
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) face the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UTSA
- Last year, the Sooners put up just 1.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Roadrunners gave up (73.3).
- The Roadrunners scored an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.
- Last season, the Sooners had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.
- The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Austin Reaves put up 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Umoja Gibson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Jhivvan Jackson averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Jacob Germany pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Keaton Wallace averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Jackson made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Eric Parrish averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Germany notched 1.2 blocks per contest.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northwestern State
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
UTSA
-
Home
11/18/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
11/24/2021
Houston Baptist
-
Home
11/27/2021
UCF
-
Away
12/1/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/7/2021
Butler
-
Home
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Trinity (TX)
W 97-66
Home
11/12/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
11/15/2021
Texas A&M-Commerce
-
Home
11/16/2021
Denver
-
Home
11/17/2021
IUPUI
-
Home
11/21/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
11/24/2021
Lamar
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
