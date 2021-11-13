Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring against Oklahoma Sooners guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) face the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UTSA

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. UTSA

    • Last year, the Sooners put up just 1.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Roadrunners gave up (73.3).
    • The Roadrunners scored an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 8.9 more points than the 69.9 the Sooners allowed.
    • Last season, the Sooners had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents knocked down.
    • The Roadrunners shot 44.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.2% the Sooners' opponents shot last season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Austin Reaves put up 17.6 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Umoja Gibson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Elijah Harkless and Kur Kuath were defensive standouts last season, with Harkless averaging 1.8 steals per game and Kuath collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Jhivvan Jackson averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jacob Germany pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Keaton Wallace averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Jackson made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Eric Parrish averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Germany notched 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Oklahoma Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    UTSA Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Trinity (TX)

    W 97-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Texas A&M-Commerce

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    IUPUI

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Lamar

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    Texas-San Antonio at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    8:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
