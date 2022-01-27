Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Sooners have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -2 130 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

The Mountaineers score 68.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners give up.

The Sooners' 70.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 64.4 the Mountaineers allow.

The Mountaineers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Sooners allow to opponents.

The Sooners' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

Sean McNeil averages 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Bridges posts 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Curry posts 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.

Gabe Osabuohien puts up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Oklahoma Players to Watch