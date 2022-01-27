Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Sooners have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

West Virginia vs Oklahoma Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

West Virginia

-2

130 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma

  • The Mountaineers score 68.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.5 the Sooners give up.
  • The Sooners' 70.8 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 64.4 the Mountaineers allow.
  • The Mountaineers are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • The Sooners' 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Sean McNeil averages 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jalen Bridges posts 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Malik Curry posts 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field.
  • Gabe Osabuohien puts up a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Tanner Groves gives the Sooners 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Hill tops the Sooners in rebounding (6.3 per game), and posts 9.4 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Umoja Gibson is the Sooners' top scorer (12.4 points per game), and he posts 1.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds.
  • Elijah Harkless is posting 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Jordan Goldwire leads the Sooners in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Oklahoma at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

