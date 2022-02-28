Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) aim to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Lloyd Noble Center.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

  • The 68.4 points per game the Sooners record are the same as the Mountaineers allow.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • The Sooners are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • The Mountaineers' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
  • Jalen Hill leads Oklahoma in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Jordan Goldwire leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
  • Umoja Gibson leads the Sooners in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Oklahoma steals leader is Goldwire, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Groves, who compiles 0.4 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman puts up enough points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien grabs 5.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.3 points per game and adds 1.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
  • Sherman is reliable from deep and leads the Mountaineers with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Kedrian Johnson (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for West Virginia while Dimon Carrigan (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Kansas

L 71-69

Away

2/15/2022

Texas

L 80-78

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa State

L 75-54

Away

2/22/2022

Texas Tech

L 66-42

Away

2/26/2022

Oklahoma State

W 66-62

Home

3/1/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Kansas State

L 78-73

Away

2/19/2022

Kansas

L 71-58

Home

2/21/2022

TCU

L 77-67

Away

2/23/2022

Iowa State

L 84-81

Away

2/26/2022

Texas

L 82-81

Home

3/1/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

3/5/2022

TCU

-

Home

How To Watch

March
1
2022

West Virginia at Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

