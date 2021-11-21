Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

    Key Stats for Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

    • Pennsylvania didn't play during 2020-21.

    Old Dominion Players to Watch

    • Malik Curry put up 15.6 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
    • Kalu Ezikpe averaged 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
    • A.J. Oliver II hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Curry averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Ezikpe collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • Jordan Dingle averages 20.0 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Quakers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jelani Williams is at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard with 4.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
    • Jonah Charles is the top shooter from distance for the Quakers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Williams (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pennsylvania while Max Lorca-Lloyd (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Old Dominion Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Virginia Wesleyan

    W 80-60

    Home

    11/13/2021

    JMU

    L 58-53

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Manhattan

    W 79-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Indiana State

    L 77-36

    Home

    11/19/2021

    East Carolina

    L 73-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    VCU

    -

    Home

    Pennsylvania Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    George Mason

    L 87-66

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucknell

    W 73-68

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Lafayette

    W 85-57

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Utah State

    L 87-79

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Davidson

    L 72-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Burgos vs. Barca in Liga ACB

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17167966
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks

    3 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Army at Sacred Heart in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088838
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Canadian Championship Final: Toronto FC at CF Montreal

    1 hour ago
    LPGA Brooke Henderson
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_10708177
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    baylor womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Maryland in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    tennessee women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Tennessee in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy