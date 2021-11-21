Publish date:
How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: HTC Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Old Dominion vs. Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania didn't play during 2020-21.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Malik Curry put up 15.6 points per game last season along with 3.6 assists.
- Kalu Ezikpe averaged 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
- A.J. Oliver II hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Curry averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Ezikpe collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle averages 20.0 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Quakers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jelani Williams is at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard with 4.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.3 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Jonah Charles is the top shooter from distance for the Quakers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Williams (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pennsylvania while Max Lorca-Lloyd (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Virginia Wesleyan
W 80-60
Home
11/13/2021
JMU
L 58-53
Away
11/15/2021
Manhattan
W 79-58
Home
11/18/2021
Indiana State
L 77-36
Home
11/19/2021
East Carolina
L 73-60
Home
11/21/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
11/26/2021
Longwood
-
Home
11/30/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
George Mason
-
Away
12/7/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
12/11/2021
VCU
-
Home
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
George Mason
L 87-66
Away
11/14/2021
Bucknell
W 73-68
Away
11/16/2021
Lafayette
W 85-57
Home
11/18/2021
Utah State
L 87-79
Away
11/19/2021
Davidson
L 72-60
Home
11/21/2021
Old Dominion
-
Away
11/23/2021
Towson
-
Away
11/28/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/1/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/4/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/8/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
