Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn hosts conference rival Ole Miss looking to bounce back from a loss at Florida on Saturday.

Auburn dropped its second straight road game Saturday when the Tigers went to Florida and lost 63-62. The Gators slowed the game down, and the Tigers didn't adjust enough.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Ole Miss at Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Tigers to 12-2 in the SEC, and they are now just one game up on second-place Kentucky. Auburn had a stranglehold on the conference, but now, it is fighting to stay at the top of the conference standings.

Wednesday, the Tigers return home and will look to keep that one-game lead on Kentucky when they take on an Ole Miss team that is coming off a road win over Georgia on Saturday.

The win against the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rebels and moved them to within one game of .500 at 13-14 overall. 

Ole Miss has struggled in the SEC this year, going just 4-10, but it has played some of the top teams close.

Wednesday night, the Rebels will look to finally get over the hump and pull off a huge upset of the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Ole Miss at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) reacts as he skates against Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) as defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) defends during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17722690
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17727199
College Basketball

How to Watch Butler vs. Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
USATSI_17723231
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
USATSI_17230629
MLS

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones

By Christine Brown
31 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy