How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

Auburn hosts conference rival Ole Miss looking to bounce back from a loss at Florida on Saturday.

Auburn dropped its second straight road game Saturday when the Tigers went to Florida and lost 63-62. The Gators slowed the game down, and the Tigers didn't adjust enough.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The loss dropped the Tigers to 12-2 in the SEC, and they are now just one game up on second-place Kentucky. Auburn had a stranglehold on the conference, but now, it is fighting to stay at the top of the conference standings.

Wednesday, the Tigers return home and will look to keep that one-game lead on Kentucky when they take on an Ole Miss team that is coming off a road win over Georgia on Saturday.

The win against the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rebels and moved them to within one game of .500 at 13-14 overall.

Ole Miss has struggled in the SEC this year, going just 4-10, but it has played some of the top teams close.

Wednesday night, the Rebels will look to finally get over the hump and pull off a huge upset of the Tigers.

