How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss travels to Florida Saturday looking to beat the Gators for the second time in two weeks

Ole Miss is back to playing good basketball as it has won two in a row and three of its last four. The Rebels started the run with a win against Florida and then upset Kansas State and No. 25 LSU in their last two games.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Ole Miss at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They now are now 12-10 overall and 3-6 in the SEC. Before their improved play they had lost six of seven and had dropped to .500 overall.

It has been a nice turnaround, but the schedule gets tougher as they travel to Florida and then host Alabama in their next two games.

Florida is first and it will be looking to earn a season split with the Rebels and, in turn, win its third straight game.

The Gators have beat Oklahoma State and Missouri over the last week after dropping two straight. 

Florida has been playing much better as it has won five of its last seven as they are trying to get back to .500 in the SEC. The Gators are currently 4-5 in the conference, after starting 0-3.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Ole Miss at Florida in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
