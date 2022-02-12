Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Missouri in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss travels to Missouri on Saturday night looking to avenge an earlier season loss to the Tigers

Ole Miss hits the road on Saturday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Rebels come in after losing in overtime to Florida last Saturday and then losing a shootout to Alabama on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Missouri in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Ole Miss at Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive losses came after they upset LSU back on February 1st. The Rebels are now just 3-8 in the SEC and have fallen to .500 overall at 12-12.

Saturday night they will look to snap their losing streak and earn a season split with Missouri after losing to the Tigers 78-53 nearly a month ago.

Missouri will look to keep that from happening as it tries to bounce back from a 70-62 loss to Vanderbilt in its last game.

The Tigers came up short in their attempt to win a second straight game and are now just 3-7 in conference play.

Missouri has big wins against Alabama and Texas A&M and also nearly took down No. 1 Auburn, but haven't been able to play like that night in and night out.

The Tigers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday as they return home after two straight road games.

