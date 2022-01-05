Skip to main content
    How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ole Miss heads to Tennessee on Wednesday night looking to get a win in its SEC opener.

    Ole Miss hits the road on Wednesday night looking to bounce back after it was upset by Samford in its last game. The Rebels were supposed to play Florida a week ago but it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, so they now open up SEC play with a trip to Tennessee.

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the Ole Miss at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to Samford dropped their record to 8-4 and snapped a two-game winning streak. It was a bad loss for the Rebels, who were looking to win their third straight for a second time this season.

    Ole Miss has shown it can beat good teams as the Rebels upset Memphis earlier this year, but the loss to Samford also shows how inconsistent they have been this season.

    Wednesday night, they hope they can pull off another upset as they take on a Tennessee team coming off a tough loss to Alabama in its SEC opener.

    The Volunteers were in a position to take down the Crimson Tide on the road last Wednesday, but couldn't get enough baskets down the stretch in the loss.

    The loss dropped them to 9-3 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. It would have been a big win for the Volunteers as they were coming off a win against No. 6 Arizona.

    Instead, they are looking to get their first SEC win and avoid digging an 0-2 hole in the conference standings.

