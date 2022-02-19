How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia

The bottom two SEC teams fight it out on the court as Ole Miss takes on Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss is holding onto the fact that it is not the worst-ranked team in the SEC. The Rebels are 12-14 overall this season but just 3-10 inside of conference play, ranking No. 13 in the conference.

They have lost four straight games against Florida, Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina leading into this matchup. Jarkel Joiner leads the team in scoring with 14.6 points and 2.6 assists per game.

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss might not be last in the SEC, but Georgia is. The Bulldogs rank No. 14 in the conference with an overall record of 6-20 and a conference record of just 1-12. Their only conference win came against Alabama at the end of January.

They have since lost six straight games to conference opponents, including No. 23 Arkansas and No. 2 Auburn. This team is led by Kario Oquendo, who averages a team-high 14.4 points per game and adds 4.2 rebounds per game as well.

These two teams have yet to play each other this season being one of the handful of conference teams that they only play once. However, with this game being on the road in Georgia, it's hard to imagine the Bulldogs not getting this win.

