How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

  • The Razorbacks average 79.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.1 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels score only 1.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Razorbacks allow (69.1).
  • The Razorbacks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Davonte Davis is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
  • The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Jarkel Joiner's points (11.1 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rebels' leaderboards.
  • Nysier Brooks is at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard with eight rebounds per game. He also notches 9.6 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
  • Matthew Murrell makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.
  • Ole Miss' leader in steals is Daeshun Ruffin (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Texas A&M

L 86-81

Away

1/12/2022

Missouri

W 87-43

Home

1/15/2022

LSU

W 65-58

Away

1/18/2022

South Carolina

W 75-59

Home

1/22/2022

Texas A&M

W 76-73

Home

1/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/29/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Auburn

-

Home

2/12/2022

Alabama

-

Away

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Texas A&M

L 67-51

Away

1/15/2022

Auburn

L 80-71

Home

1/18/2022

Missouri

L 78-53

Home

1/22/2022

Mississippi State

L 78-60

Away

1/24/2022

Florida

W 70-54

Home

1/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/1/2022

LSU

-

Away

2/5/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/9/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/12/2022

Missouri

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Arkansas at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
