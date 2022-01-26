How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
- The Razorbacks average 79.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.1 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels score only 1.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Razorbacks allow (69.1).
- The Razorbacks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Davonte Davis is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.
- The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner's points (11.1 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rebels' leaderboards.
- Nysier Brooks is at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard with eight rebounds per game. He also notches 9.6 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
- Matthew Murrell makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.
- Ole Miss' leader in steals is Daeshun Ruffin (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
L 86-81
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
W 87-43
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
W 65-58
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
W 75-59
Home
1/22/2022
Texas A&M
W 76-73
Home
1/26/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/29/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Auburn
-
Home
2/12/2022
Alabama
-
Away
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Texas A&M
L 67-51
Away
1/15/2022
Auburn
L 80-71
Home
1/18/2022
Missouri
L 78-53
Home
1/22/2022
Mississippi State
L 78-60
Away
1/24/2022
Florida
W 70-54
Home
1/26/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/1/2022
LSU
-
Away
2/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/9/2022
Alabama
-
Home
2/12/2022
Missouri
-
Away