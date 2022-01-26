Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

The Razorbacks average 79.2 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.1 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels score only 1.1 fewer points per game (68) than the Razorbacks allow (69.1).

The Razorbacks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Davonte Davis is its best passer, averaging 3.6 assists in each contest.

The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Jarkel Joiner's points (11.1 per game) and assists (2.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Rebels' leaderboards.

Nysier Brooks is at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard with eight rebounds per game. He also notches 9.6 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.

Matthew Murrell makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rebels.

Ole Miss' leader in steals is Daeshun Ruffin (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Texas A&M L 86-81 Away 1/12/2022 Missouri W 87-43 Home 1/15/2022 LSU W 65-58 Away 1/18/2022 South Carolina W 75-59 Home 1/22/2022 Texas A&M W 76-73 Home 1/26/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/29/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/2/2022 Georgia - Away 2/5/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/8/2022 Auburn - Home 2/12/2022 Alabama - Away

Ole Miss Schedule