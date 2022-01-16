Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) after winning five straight road games. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

  • The Tigers record 80.6 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 64.4 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels put up only 3.6 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (65.6).
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 38.0% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and two assists.
  • Auburn's leading rebounder is Walker Kessler averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Wendell Green Jr. and his 4.6 assists per game.
  • Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.9 rejections per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • The Rebels' Jarkel Joiner puts up enough points (13.6 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Nysier Brooks grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.1 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard.
  • Joiner is the top shooter from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Murray State

W 71-58

Home

12/29/2021

LSU

W 70-55

Home

1/4/2022

South Carolina

W 81-66

Away

1/8/2022

Florida

W 85-73

Home

1/11/2022

Alabama

W 81-77

Away

1/15/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/1/2022

Alabama

-

Home

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Dayton

W 76-68

Home

12/21/2021

Samford

L 75-73

Home

1/5/2022

Tennessee

L 66-60

Away

1/8/2022

Mississippi State

W 82-72

Home

1/11/2022

Texas A&M

L 67-51

Away

1/15/2022

Auburn

-

Home

1/18/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/22/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Auburn at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with right wing Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) makes a glove save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson (44) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) his empty net goal scored against the New York Rangers. during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch Top Rank: Smith Jr. vs. Johnson

1 minute ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) and forward Evan Battey (21) and guard Luke O'Brien (0) and forward Jabari Walker (12) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrate defeating the Washington Huskies at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy