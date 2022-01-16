How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) after winning five straight road games. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

The Tigers record 80.6 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 64.4 the Rebels give up.

The Rebels put up only 3.6 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (65.6).

The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 38.0% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and two assists.

Auburn's leading rebounder is Walker Kessler averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Wendell Green Jr. and his 4.6 assists per game.

Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.9 rejections per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

The Rebels' Jarkel Joiner puts up enough points (13.6 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Nysier Brooks grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.1 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard.

Joiner is the top shooter from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Murray State W 71-58 Home 12/29/2021 LSU W 70-55 Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina W 81-66 Away 1/8/2022 Florida W 85-73 Home 1/11/2022 Alabama W 81-77 Away 1/15/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/19/2022 Georgia - Home 1/22/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/25/2022 Missouri - Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma - Home 2/1/2022 Alabama - Home

Ole Miss Schedule