How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (9-6, 1-2 SEC) after winning five straight road games. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Auburn
- The Tigers record 80.6 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 64.4 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels put up only 3.6 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (65.6).
- The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 38.0% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 6.4 rebounds and two assists.
- Auburn's leading rebounder is Walker Kessler averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Wendell Green Jr. and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Auburn steals leader is K.D. Johnson, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kessler, who compiles 3.9 rejections per contest.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- The Rebels' Jarkel Joiner puts up enough points (13.6 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Nysier Brooks grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.1 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard.
- Joiner is the top shooter from distance for the Rebels, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brooks (1.3 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
W 71-58
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
W 70-55
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
W 81-66
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
W 85-73
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
W 81-77
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/25/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/1/2022
Alabama
-
Home
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Dayton
W 76-68
Home
12/21/2021
Samford
L 75-73
Home
1/5/2022
Tennessee
L 66-60
Away
1/8/2022
Mississippi State
W 82-72
Home
1/11/2022
Texas A&M
L 67-51
Away
1/15/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/18/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/22/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/26/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas State
-
Home