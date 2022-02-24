Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 0-0 SEC) after winning 14 home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -15.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

The 79.8 points per game the Tigers average are 12.2 more points than the Rebels allow (67.6).

The Rebels put up only 1.8 more points per game (68.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.0).

The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 38.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler leads the Tigers at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 12.0 points.

Jabari Smith is tops on his team in points per contest (16.3), and also averages 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Wendell Green Jr. averages a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

K.D. Johnson averages 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Devan Cambridge puts up 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Ole Miss Players to Watch