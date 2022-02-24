Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Auburn Tigers (24-3, 12-2 SEC) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-14, 0-0 SEC) after winning 14 home games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-15.5
140.5 points
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
- The 79.8 points per game the Tigers average are 12.2 more points than the Rebels allow (67.6).
- The Rebels put up only 1.8 more points per game (68.8) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.0).
- The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 38.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler leads the Tigers at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 12.0 points.
- Jabari Smith is tops on his team in points per contest (16.3), and also averages 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Wendell Green Jr. averages a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- K.D. Johnson averages 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Devan Cambridge puts up 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Nysier Brooks tops the Rebels in rebounding (7.7 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Rebels get 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Luis Rodriguez.
- Matthew Murrell is the Rebels' top scorer (11.2 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and delivers 3.0 rebounds.
- The Rebels get 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jarkel Joiner.
- Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 49.4% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Ole Miss at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)