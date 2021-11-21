Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) face the Boise State Broncos (2-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Boise State
- Last year, the Rebels put up 68.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Broncos allowed.
- The Broncos put up 12.2 more points per game last year (75.8) than the Rebels allowed (63.6).
- The Rebels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.1% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- The Broncos' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Devontae Shuler put up 14.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
- Luis Rodriguez hauled in an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game last season.
- Shuler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Rodriguez and Romello White were defensive standouts last season, with Rodriguez averaging 1.6 steals per game and White collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Boise State Players to Watch
- Derrick Alston put up 17.0 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis averaged 2.9 assists per contest.
- Alston hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Dennis and Abu Kigab were defensive standouts last season, with Dennis averaging 1.2 steals per game and Kigab collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
New Orleans
W 82-61
Home
11/12/2021
Charleston Southern
W 93-68
Home
11/18/2021
Marquette
L 78-72
Home
11/19/2021
Elon
W 74-56
Away
11/21/2021
Boise State
-
Home
11/26/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/4/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/11/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
12/15/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
Boise State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Utah Valley
W 76-56
Home
11/13/2021
UC Irvine
L 58-50
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 67-61
Home
11/19/2021
Temple
W 82-62
Away
11/21/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/26/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Home
11/30/2021
Saint Louis
-
Home
12/3/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
12/7/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Away
12/10/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
