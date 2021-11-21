Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 10, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) dribbles during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 10, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) dribbles during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) face the Boise State Broncos (2-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Boise State

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Boise State

    • Last year, the Rebels put up 68.8 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 66.7 the Broncos allowed.
    • The Broncos put up 12.2 more points per game last year (75.8) than the Rebels allowed (63.6).
    • The Rebels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.1% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
    • The Broncos' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Devontae Shuler put up 14.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
    • Luis Rodriguez hauled in an average of 6.3 boards in each contest while scoring 7.6 points per game last season.
    • Shuler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Rodriguez and Romello White were defensive standouts last season, with Rodriguez averaging 1.6 steals per game and White collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Derrick Alston put up 17.0 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Mladen Armus pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Rayj Dennis averaged 2.9 assists per contest.
    • Alston hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Dennis and Abu Kigab were defensive standouts last season, with Dennis averaging 1.2 steals per game and Kigab collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Ole Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    New Orleans

    W 82-61

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 93-68

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Marquette

    L 78-72

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Elon

    W 74-56

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Boise State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Utah Valley

    W 76-56

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 58-50

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 67-61

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Temple

    W 82-62

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Boise State vs. Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
