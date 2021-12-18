Ole Miss vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) take on the Dayton Flyers (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Dayton

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Dayton

    • The Rebels record 5.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Flyers give up (63.7).
    • The Flyers average 8.9 more points per game (70.7) than the Rebels give up to opponents (61.8).
    • The Rebels make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Flyers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • The Rebels scoring leader is Jarkel Joiner, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • Ole Miss' leading rebounder is Nysier Brooks averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Austin Crowley and his 3.6 assists per game.
    • Joiner leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Elijah Weaver is the top scorer for the Flyers with 11.0 points per game. He also adds 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • Toumani Camara puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 points and 1.9 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.
    • Weaver is consistent from three-point range and leads the Flyers with 1.5 made threes per game.
    • Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daron Holmes (2.0 per game).

    Ole Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 73-58

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rider

    W 75-51

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Memphis

    W 67-63

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 71-48

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 62-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    Dayton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Belmont

    W 63-61

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Alabama State

    W 93-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 79-41

    Home

    12/8/2021

    SMU

    L 77-69

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 62-57

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    VCU

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Dayton at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

