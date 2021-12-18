Ole Miss vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) take on the Dayton Flyers (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Dayton
- The Rebels record 5.9 more points per game (69.6) than the Flyers give up (63.7).
- The Flyers average 8.9 more points per game (70.7) than the Rebels give up to opponents (61.8).
- The Rebels make 42.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Flyers have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Flyers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- The Rebels scoring leader is Jarkel Joiner, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Ole Miss' leading rebounder is Nysier Brooks averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Austin Crowley and his 3.6 assists per game.
- Joiner leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Ole Miss steals leader is Luis Rodriguez, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Elijah Weaver is the top scorer for the Flyers with 11.0 points per game. He also adds 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his stats.
- Toumani Camara puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 points and 1.9 assists per game for Dayton to take the top rebound spot on the team. Malachi Smith holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.
- Weaver is consistent from three-point range and leads the Flyers with 1.5 made threes per game.
- Dayton's leader in steals is Smith (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daron Holmes (2.0 per game).
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 73-58
Home
11/30/2021
Rider
W 75-51
Home
12/4/2021
Memphis
W 67-63
Home
12/11/2021
Western Kentucky
L 71-48
Home
12/15/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 62-52
Home
12/18/2021
Dayton
-
Home
12/21/2021
Samford
-
Home
12/29/2021
Florida
-
Home
1/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/8/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Belmont
W 63-61
Away
12/1/2021
Alabama State
W 93-54
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Illinois
W 79-41
Home
12/8/2021
SMU
L 77-69
Away
12/12/2021
Virginia Tech
W 62-57
Home
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
12/21/2021
Southern
-
Home
12/30/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/2/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/5/2022
VCU
-
Home
1/8/2022
George Washington
-
Away
