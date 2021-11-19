How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Elon

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Elon Phoenix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ole Miss and Elon both look to bounce back after first-round losses in the Charleston Classic in men's college basketball.
    The Ole Miss men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the year when it dropped a close 78–72 game to Marquette in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Elon Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Ole Miss at Elon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rebels led by as many as nine points in the first half, but the Golden Eagles rallied in the second half and used a late run to overtake Ole Miss and pick up the win.

    The loss dropped the Rebels' record to 2–1 on the year. They will look to get back in the win column when they take on Elon on Friday in the consolation bracket.

    Elon lost to West Virginia in the first round 87–68. The Phoenix trailed by seven at halftime and could never get closer than nine in the second half as the Mountaineers slowly pulled away.

    The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Elon and evened its record at 2–2 on the year.

    On Friday, they will look to upset a good Ole Miss team and advance to the consolation finals where they would face either Davidson or Penn.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Ole Miss Rebels vs Elon Phoenix

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
