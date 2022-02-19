Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Bulldogs have lost six games in a row.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -3 143.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

The Rebels average 9.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Bulldogs allow (77.4).

The Bulldogs score only 2.7 more points per game (70.3) than the Rebels give up (67.6).

This season, the Rebels have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Nysier Brooks paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 9.8 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Luis Rodriguez puts up 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 36.3% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matthew Murrell averages a team-high 11.2 points per game. He is also posting 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarkel Joiner puts up 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaemyn Brakefield is posting 7.9 points, 0.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch