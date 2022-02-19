Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Bulldogs have lost six games in a row.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ole Miss

-3

143.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

  • The Rebels average 9.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Bulldogs allow (77.4).
  • The Bulldogs score only 2.7 more points per game (70.3) than the Rebels give up (67.6).
  • This season, the Rebels have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Nysier Brooks paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also puts up 9.8 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Luis Rodriguez puts up 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 36.3% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Matthew Murrell averages a team-high 11.2 points per game. He is also posting 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jarkel Joiner puts up 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jaemyn Brakefield is posting 7.9 points, 0.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Aaron Cook is putting up a team-high 5.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 38.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per game.
  • Braelen Bridges is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he contributes 12.5 points and 1.7 assists.
  • Kario Oquendo is the Bulldogs' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and puts up 4.2 rebounds.
  • The Bulldogs receive 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Noah Baumann.
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim is putting up 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 34.7% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Ole Miss at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

