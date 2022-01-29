How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (10-9) play the Ole Miss Rebels (10-10) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Kansas State
- The Wildcats score 67.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 66 the Rebels give up.
- The Rebels put up just 4.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- The Rebels have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 15.6 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Kansas State's leading rebounder is Mark Smith averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Markquis Nowell and his five assists per game.
- Pack leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Davion Bradford leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matthew Murrell scores 10.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
- Ole Miss' leader in rebounds is Nysier Brooks with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Austin Crowley with 2.3 per game.
- Murrell is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Luis Rodriguez (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ole Miss while Brooks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
TCU
L 60-57
Home
1/15/2022
Texas Tech
W 62-51
Home
1/18/2022
Texas
W 66-65
Away
1/22/2022
Kansas
L 78-75
Home
1/25/2022
Baylor
L 74-49
Away
1/29/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
2/2/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/5/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/9/2022
Baylor
-
Home
2/12/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
2/14/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Auburn
L 80-71
Home
1/18/2022
Missouri
L 78-53
Home
1/22/2022
Mississippi State
L 78-60
Away
1/24/2022
Florida
W 70-54
Home
1/26/2022
Arkansas
L 64-55
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/1/2022
LSU
-
Away
2/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/9/2022
Alabama
-
Home
2/12/2022
Missouri
-
Away
2/15/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
