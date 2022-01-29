Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots for three during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (10-9) play the Ole Miss Rebels (10-10) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kansas State

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Kansas State

  • The Wildcats score 67.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 66 the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels put up just 4.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).
  • This season, the Wildcats have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
  • The Rebels have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 15.6 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Kansas State's leading rebounder is Mark Smith averaging 7.9 boards per game and its best passer is Markquis Nowell and his five assists per game.
  • Pack leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Nowell is Kansas State's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Davion Bradford leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Matthew Murrell scores 10.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Rebels.
  • Ole Miss' leader in rebounds is Nysier Brooks with 7.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Austin Crowley with 2.3 per game.
  • Murrell is consistent from three-point range and leads the Rebels with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Luis Rodriguez (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ole Miss while Brooks (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Kansas State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

TCU

L 60-57

Home

1/15/2022

Texas Tech

W 62-51

Home

1/18/2022

Texas

W 66-65

Away

1/22/2022

Kansas

L 78-75

Home

1/25/2022

Baylor

L 74-49

Away

1/29/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

2/2/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

2/5/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/9/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/12/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

2/14/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Auburn

L 80-71

Home

1/18/2022

Missouri

L 78-53

Home

1/22/2022

Mississippi State

L 78-60

Away

1/24/2022

Florida

W 70-54

Home

1/26/2022

Arkansas

L 64-55

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/1/2022

LSU

-

Away

2/5/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/9/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/12/2022

Missouri

-

Away

2/15/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Kansas State at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
