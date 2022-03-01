Kentucky looks to bounce back after a loss on Saturday when it hosts Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Kentucky was one of seven top-ten teams to get beat on Saturday when it lost at Arkansas 75-73.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Ole Miss at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the Wildcats second in four games and dropped them to 12-4 in the SEC and a game back of first place Auburn.

Kentucky has looked like one of the best teams in the SEC this year but has struggled against the other top teams.

Tuesday night the Wildcats get a bit of a break when they take on an Ole Miss team that has lost two straight games.

The Rebels lost to Texas A&M on Saturday for their sixth loss in the last seven games. The losses have dropped them to 4-12 in the SEC and 13-16 overall.

It has been tough for the Rebels in the SEC this year and it doesn't get any easier with their last road game of the year at Kentucky.

Ole Miss will be a big underdog but will try and catch the Wildcats looking ahead and pick up a big upset win before heading home to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday.

