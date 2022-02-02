Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After falling to TCU in its last game, No. 25 LSU returns home and resumes conference play against Ole Miss on Tuesday.

No. 25 LSU got a break from conference play on Saturday, taking on TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers fell in that one and now look to get back on track against a familiar SEC foe. Will Wade's team hosts Ole Miss Tuesday night at the Maravich Center, where it's 11-1 this season.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Ole Miss vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to that loss to TCU, the Tigers earned a narrow 70-64 win over Texas A&M. That win snapped what had been a three-game losing streak.

Defense has been a calling card for the Tigers this year. They're allowing just 59.2 points per game this season, which is the fewest in the SEC and 11th-fewest nationally.

On the season, LSU has a 16-5 record. The Tigers are 4-4 in conference play and can climb back over .500 with a win.

They'll try to do so against an Ole Miss team that comes in with momentum. The Rebels have won two of their last three games, taking down Florida in convincing fashion last Monday, before beating the Kansas State Wildcats in their Big 12/SEC Challenge game on Saturday.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Ole Miss vs. LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
