The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Marquette

Last year, the Rebels scored 68.8 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.

The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allowed.

The Rebels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Devontae Shuler scored 14.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.

Luis Rodriguez averaged 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.

Shuler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Rodriguez averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Romello White compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.

Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Carton averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Theo John compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 New Orleans W 82-61 Home 11/12/2021 Charleston Southern W 93-68 Home 11/18/2021 Marquette - Home 11/26/2021 Mississippi Valley State - Home 11/30/2021 Rider - Home 12/4/2021 Memphis - Home 12/11/2021 Western Kentucky - Home 12/15/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home

Marquette Schedule