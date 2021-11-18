Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Marquette
- Last year, the Rebels scored 68.8 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allowed.
- The Rebels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Devontae Shuler scored 14.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
- Luis Rodriguez averaged 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
- Shuler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Rodriguez averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Romello White compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carton averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Theo John compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
New Orleans
W 82-61
Home
11/12/2021
Charleston Southern
W 93-68
Home
11/18/2021
Marquette
-
Home
11/26/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/4/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/11/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
12/15/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 88-77
Home
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
W 75-70
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
W 67-66
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
