    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Marquette

    • Last year, the Rebels scored 68.8 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles gave up.
    • The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allowed.
    • The Rebels shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Devontae Shuler scored 14.7 points per game last season to go with 3.2 assists.
    • Luis Rodriguez averaged 6.3 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
    • Shuler knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Rodriguez averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Romello White compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia averaged 6.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
    • Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carton averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Theo John compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Ole Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    New Orleans

    W 82-61

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 93-68

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 88-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Marquette at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

