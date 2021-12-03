Publish date:
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) face the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Memphis
- The Rebels put up 6.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Tigers give up (67.6).
- The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 61.7 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
- The Tigers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 15.4 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
- Nysier Brooks is Ole Miss' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Austin Crowley is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Joiner leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Luis Rodriguez and Robert Allen lead Ole Miss on the defensive end, with Rodriguez leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Allen in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Emoni Bates racks up 12.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
- Memphis' leader in rebounds is Jalen Duren with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Alex Lomax with 2.7 per game.
- Bates is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Lomax (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Duren (3.6 per game).
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Marquette
L 78-72
Home
11/19/2021
Elon
W 74-56
Away
11/21/2021
Boise State
L 60-50
Home
11/26/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 73-58
Home
11/30/2021
Rider
W 75-51
Home
12/4/2021
Memphis
-
Home
12/11/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
12/15/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
12/18/2021
Dayton
-
Home
12/21/2021
Samford
-
Home
12/29/2021
Florida
-
Home
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Saint Louis
W 90-74
Home
11/19/2021
Western Kentucky
W 74-62
Home
11/24/2021
Virginia Tech
W 69-61
Away
11/26/2021
Iowa State
L 78-59
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia
L 82-79
Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/21/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tulane
-
Away
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Memphis at Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
