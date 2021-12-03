Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) face the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Memphis

    • The Rebels put up 6.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Tigers give up (67.6).
    • The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 61.7 the Rebels allow to opponents.
    • The Rebels make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
    • The Tigers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (38.3%).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels in scoring, tallying 15.4 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
    • Nysier Brooks is Ole Miss' leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Austin Crowley is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
    • Joiner leads the Rebels in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Luis Rodriguez and Robert Allen lead Ole Miss on the defensive end, with Rodriguez leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Allen in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Emoni Bates racks up 12.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
    • Memphis' leader in rebounds is Jalen Duren with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Alex Lomax with 2.7 per game.
    • Bates is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Lomax (2.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Duren (3.6 per game).

    Ole Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Marquette

    L 78-72

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Elon

    W 74-56

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Boise State

    L 60-50

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 73-58

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rider

    W 75-51

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Saint Louis

    W 90-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 74-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 69-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    L 78-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia

    L 82-79

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Memphis at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy