How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-11
133.5 points
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
- The Bulldogs score 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Rebels give up (66.1).
- The Rebels average just 2.8 more points per game (68.4) than the Bulldogs give up (65.6).
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Shakeel Moore is posting 11.2 points, 2.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs at 6.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.8 assists and 10.9 points.
- D.J. Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Cameron Matthews averages 4.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Nysier Brooks paces the Rebels in rebounding (8.4 per game), and puts up 9.4 points and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Luis Rodriguez is averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- Matthew Murrell is posting 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)