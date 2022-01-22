Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mississippi State

-11

133.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

  • The Bulldogs score 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Rebels give up (66.1).
  • The Rebels average just 2.8 more points per game (68.4) than the Bulldogs give up (65.6).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Shakeel Moore is posting 11.2 points, 2.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs at 6.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.8 assists and 10.9 points.
  • D.J. Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Cameron Matthews averages 4.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Nysier Brooks paces the Rebels in rebounding (8.4 per game), and puts up 9.4 points and 0.9 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Luis Rodriguez is averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 33.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
  • Matthew Murrell is posting 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
