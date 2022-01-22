Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC) will look to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -11 133.5 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

The Bulldogs score 9.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Rebels give up (66.1).

The Rebels average just 2.8 more points per game (68.4) than the Bulldogs give up (65.6).

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Shakeel Moore is posting 11.2 points, 2.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Garrison Brooks paces the Bulldogs at 6.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.8 assists and 10.9 points.

D.J. Jeffries is posting 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Cameron Matthews averages 4.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ole Miss Players to Watch